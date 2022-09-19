Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

