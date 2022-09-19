Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler Purchases 10,000 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,094,500.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Stephen Sadler purchased 65,000 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00.

Open Text Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$37.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.87. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.91 and a 1 year high of C$66.57.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

