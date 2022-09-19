OpenDAO (SOS) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00063942 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

