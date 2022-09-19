OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $226,188.79 and $72,412.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom launched on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

