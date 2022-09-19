Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $68.49 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

