Orakuru (ORK) Price Reaches $0.0018

Orakuru (ORK) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Orakuru coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orakuru has a market capitalization of $14,531.73 and approximately $11,131.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orakuru has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Orakuru
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orakuru
Receive News & Updates for Orakuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orakuru and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.