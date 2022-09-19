Orange (NYSE:ORAN) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Orange Price Performance

ORAN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

