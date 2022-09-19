Orange (NYSE:ORAN) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.
Orange Price Performance
ORAN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.