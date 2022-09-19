ORAO Network (ORAO) Market Cap Reaches $85,649.48

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $85,649.48 and $32,417.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

