Orbitcoin Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $494,809.06 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00276901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00132669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001542 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2022. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

