Organo (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organo (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Organo Price Performance

Shares of Organo stock opened at 75.25 on Friday. Organo has a 52-week low of 75.25 and a 52-week high of 75.25.

Organo shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.

Organo Company Profile

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

