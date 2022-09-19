OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.19 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and approximately $540,746.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

