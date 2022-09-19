Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Market Cap Hits $81,340.29

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $81,340.29 and approximately $252.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 329.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.