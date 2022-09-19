Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

