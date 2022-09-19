PalGold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,693.00 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PalGold Coin Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
