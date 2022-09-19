Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Up 1.5 %

DQJCY opened at $18.81 on Monday. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

