PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70.82 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $593.95 million and approximately $70.82 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00022539 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,219,229 coins and its circulating supply is 139,937,116 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.
PancakeSwap Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
