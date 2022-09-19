Pangolin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $352,078.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $352,078.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,129,231 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

