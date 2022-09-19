Paralink Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,941.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Paralink Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market cap of $404,690.60 and approximately $33,941.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network launched on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

