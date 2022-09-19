Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Million

Particl (PART) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Particl has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $2,844.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00080709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007711 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,456,135 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

