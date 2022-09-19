PayAccept Price Hits $0.0797 on Top Exchanges (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $10,864.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayAccept has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One PayAccept coin can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PayAccept Profile

PayAccept’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

