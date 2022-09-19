Paycoin (PCI) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Paycoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular exchanges. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $76.47 million and $342,172.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

PCI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

