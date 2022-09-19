Peony Trading 27.4% Lower This Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $984.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 344,391,708 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

