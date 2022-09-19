Permission Coin (ASK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,271.00

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $19,271.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

