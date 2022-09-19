Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.