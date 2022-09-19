Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.0947 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $38.77 million and $2.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00860075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

