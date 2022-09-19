Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $107.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $935,056.36 and approximately $107.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,093,762 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

