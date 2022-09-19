Phuture (PHTR) Trading Up 7% This Week

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Phuture has a market cap of $626,906.46 and $11,895.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Phuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phuture Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phuture Coin Trading

