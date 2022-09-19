PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Purchases C$32,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,295,680.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$56,056.00.

TSE:PHX opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.04. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

