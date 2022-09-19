Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,835.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $167,141.76 and $5,835.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00156488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00271692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00732406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00576331 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.