Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $78.20 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and $132,403.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00283418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00110894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,971,932 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

