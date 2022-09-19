PirateCash Trading Up 0.8% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $197,850.01 and approximately $2,067.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00283141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00111084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00070978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

