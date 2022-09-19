Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $122.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.