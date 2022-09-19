Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $127,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 96,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

