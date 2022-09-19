Plasma Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $2,310.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $525,688.00 and $2,310.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay.

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

