PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Achieves Market Cap of $31,060.96

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 1% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $31,060.96 and $20.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002158 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

