PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, PlatON has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,450.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010468 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005383 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,660,082 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.