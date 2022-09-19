Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Playkey (PKT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $77,686.23 and approximately $38,840.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010610 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063234 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

