Plian Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $39,148.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plian has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,444,570 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

