PointPay (PXP) Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

PointPay (PXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, PointPay has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. PointPay has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

