Polis Price Tops $0.0324 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $318,066.41 and $322.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000286 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

