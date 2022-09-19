Polychain Monsters Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $830,174.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,997.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010717 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063182 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. "

