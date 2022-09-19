PolySwarm One Day Trading Volume Reaches $505,771.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $17.44 million and $505,771.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00893022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

