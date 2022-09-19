PooCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,768.00 (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin.
Buying and Selling PooCoin
Receive News & Updates for PooCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PooCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.