PoolTogether Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One PoolTogether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00006015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. PoolTogether has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $51,191.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether launched on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars.

