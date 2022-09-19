Popcorn Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.51 Million (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Popcorn has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00270358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002502 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

