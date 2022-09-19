Popsicle Finance (ICE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $244,463.00

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Popsicle Finance has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $244,463.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Popsicle Finance Coin Profile

Popsicle Finance was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

