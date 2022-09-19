Port Finance Price Reaches $0.0400 (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Port Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Port Finance has a market cap of $86,565.43 and $175,703.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Port Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

