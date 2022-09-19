PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $752,921.78 and $774.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

