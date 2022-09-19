Potentiam (PTM) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Potentiam (PTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $303,691.18 and $15,729.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Potentiam Coin Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Potentiam
