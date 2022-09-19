Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $57,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.